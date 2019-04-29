VIDEO: Disney Releases New Aladdin TV Spot, Announces #FriendLikeMe Challenge

Disney, Will Smith and Make-A-Wish® launched the #FriendLikeMe Challenge today pegged to the upcoming release of "Aladdin." Will Smith, who stars in the film as the wish-granting Genie, is encouraging fans and celebrities to participate in the challenge and help show the world: Where there's a wish, there's a way. Part of a global cause marketing campaign, the challenge poses the question: "If you were the Genie in Disney's 'Aladdin' and had the chance to grant three heartfelt wishes for someone, who would you share them with? Tag a friend on Twitter and/or Instagram. For every public post with #FriendLikeMe from April 29 through May 24, 2019, Disney will donate $5 up to $1 million to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses all over the world. For more information, go to FriendLikeMe.org" or see the official release below.

Disney also released a new 30-second spot along with a Make-A-Wish video - watch them both below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin." The film stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud as the lovable street urchin Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the Royal Vizier and a powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban as the Sultan concerned with his daughter's future; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Princess Jasmine's free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar's right-hand man and captain of the palace guards. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"Aladdin" opens in theaters nationwide May 24, 2019... and tickets go on sale today!





Related Articles