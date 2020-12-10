Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Disney Drops First Teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda Animated Musical ENCANTO

Dec. 10, 2020  

Disney has dropped the first teaser trailer for its new animated musical, Encanto, featuring a new score from Tony and Pulitzer Prize- winner Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Earlier this year, Miranda also revealed that he was at work on the new animated musical with Disney!

He said, "I'm actually writing a new animated musical with Disney animation. I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It's set in Colombia, in Latin America, and that's all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up at my house."


