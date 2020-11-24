VIDEO: Debbie Allen Talks About Making THE NUTCRACKER Inclusive on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Debbie Allen is shaking up the ballet world with her new show that puts a modern and inclusive spin on "The Nutcracker."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Netflix documentary "Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" follows Debbie Allen and the students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy as they make this production as spectacular as possible. It will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday, November 27.

For her vast body of work, Ms. Allen has earned three Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer), and the Olivier Award. She holds four honorary Doctorate degrees and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to represent the United States as a Cultural Ambassador of Dance.

Her long list of directing and producing credits include television classics such as FAME, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane the Virgin, Empire, A Different World, Everybody Hates Chris, Stompin' At The Savoy, Polly, That's So Raven, Cool Women, Quantum Leap, The Fantasia Barrino Story, and on stage, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You