VIDEO: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Perform Dueling Hamlets with Jon Hamm

Oct. 8, 2018  

While at New York Comic Con promoting Prime Video's "Good Omens," Jon Hamm, David Tennant, and Michael Sheen sit down with Vulture. During the interview, Sheen and Tennant, who've recently played Hamlet on the stage, are tasked to have a Hamlet "act-off" with Hamm as Ophelia.

Watch the video below!

Amazon Prime Video presents the highly anticipated series adaptation of Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman's best-selling Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch novel. A dark, comedic story set in modern day Britain that centers on the stoic and sensible angel, Aziraphale (played by Sheen) and the suave man-about-town demon, Crowley (played by Tennant) as they join forces to prevent the coming of the Apocalypse.

