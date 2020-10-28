VIDEO: David Byrne Talks About Conquering Staten Island on THE LATE LATE SHOW

He also talks about working with Spike Lee on 'American Utopia.'

James Corden connects with David Byrne, who has been in New York and is happy to report it is not the ghost town President Donald Trump has been describing it as. After James asks David about what he learned about a bike trip to Staten Island, David tells James about his project with Spike Lee, "American Utopia."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Byrne works in a variety of mediums. Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, he grew up in NORTH AMERICA and was educated at art schools in Maryland and Rhode Island. Since leaving the Talking Heads, the band he co-founded in the 1970s, Byrne has released nine solo albums, most recently American Utopia (2018), which played Broadway and was recently released HBO. Byrne has been honored with an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy awards, along with Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and the Theatre World awards for Here Lies Love.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You