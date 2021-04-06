VIDEO: David Alan Grier Talks IN LIVING COLOR on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

DAG talks about his quarantine outfit, staying home, being in a bubble with his family, losing weight on the Jenny Craig diet, cast-members on "In Living Color" playing pranks on him, playing Jamie Foxx's father on their new Netflix show "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me," meeting Jamie for the first time, and Jimmy's parents coming to his shows and feeding him leftovers.

The three-time Tony and GRAMMY Award nominee was trained in Shakespeare at Yale where he received an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. Grier has enjoyed many accolades and awards throughout his career, not the least of which was his inclusion on Comedy Central's list of the "100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time."

Grier began his professional career on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in The First, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and won the Theatre World Award (1981). He then joined the cast of Dreamgirls before going on to star opposite Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Play, for which both actors reprised their roles in the film adaptation, A SOLDIER'S STORY (1984). He also performed in A Soldier's Play on Broadway in 2020.



In 2009/2010 Grier starred in David Mamet's acclaimed play RACE opposite James Spader and Kerry Washington at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Grier received the third Tony Award nomination of his career in 2012 for his performance in the "stand-out role of the rakish, drug-dealing Sporting Life" (NY Times) in The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess. Grier received his first GRAMMY nomination when the cast recording of The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess received a 2013 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

