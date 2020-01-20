VIDEO: David Alan Grier Gives Advice to the Young Cast of A SOLDIER'S PLAY

David Alan Grier was a guest on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about starring in A Soldier's Play on Broadway. During the interview, Grier talks about how this is his third round with the show, as he previously starred in the off-Broadway production and the film adaptation.

Host Ryan Seacrest asked Grier if he gives guidance to the younger cast members, and Grier jokingly replied, "I do. They have to run through me, so I stand there right you know I say, 'Do better. I wouldn't have made that choice... okay if you're gonna do it that way.'"

Previews are currently underway for A Soldier's Play, which opens officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

