VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Asks: “What to My People is the Fourth of July?”

In a powerful new video, and amidst the national uprising against racist violence, Daveed Diggs demands we ask what the Fourth of July means to Black people in America right now.

Join the Movement for Black Lives https://m4bl.org Donate. Organize. Text DEFEND TO 90975

Written by: Safia Elhillo, Danez Smith, Lauren Whitehead, W. Kamau Bell, Angel Nafis, Idris Goodwin, Pharoahe Monch, Camonghne Felix, and Nate Marshall Inspired by Frederick Douglass' historic speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?"

Directed by: Yvan Iturriaga DP & Sound: Aleixo Goncalves Flores Editor: Meko Winbush Music: Martin Perna Creative Director: Adam Mansbach Executive Produced by: Offsides Productions & Colehouse Walker Political Outcomes Executive Produced by: Josh Healey and Yvan Iturriaga Concept: Calvin Williams and Josh Healey

For more information, visit http://www.offsidesproductions.org

