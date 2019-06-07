VIDEO: Darren Criss Stars in a Cheesy Taco Bell Commercial

Jun. 7, 2019  

Darren Criss has shared his latest project on Twitter, and it's, as he calls it, pretty "cheesy."

Criss stars in a new Taco Bell commercial in which he sings about, well, cheese.

"So fried up about my new project, which is a savory reminder that we gotta cherish the things we love while we can. I know it's cheesy- but it's true," Criss writes on Twitter.

See for yourself below!

Darren Criss won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, as well as Hedwig and the Angry Inch.



