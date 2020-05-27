VIDEO: Danielle Wade Performs 'In My Own Little Corner' For R&H Goes Live!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the tenth video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The video will feature Danielle Wade (Mean Girls) performing an acoustic take on "In My Own Little Corner" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The stream will be hosted by Laura Osnes.

The video can be streamed beginning today, Wednesday, May 27 at 1 p.m. ET right here on BroadwayWorld! Tune in below!

Wade was crowned the 2012 winner of the CBC Television series Over The Rainbow, a reality television show that documented Andrew Lloyd Webber's search for Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Following her win, she joined the production of Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy, starring first in Toronto and then touring the US. She made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls (standby - Cady Heron, Janis Sarkisian) and most recently starred as Cady Heron in the Mean Girls National Tour.

R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series that features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past performers include Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Laura Osnes, Ryan McCartan, Kyle Selig, Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Laura Michelle Kelly, and Natalie Weiss. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous performances can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.

The ongoing R&H Goes Pop! series can be viewed HERE. R&H Goes Pop! launched in January 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'." The series continued to feature several Broadway stars covering Rodgers & Hammerstein classics, including Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, Derek Klena, Kyle Selig, Ashley Park, Ryan McCartan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker and Gavin Creel. Each performed songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, including Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and more. Most recently Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk released a contemporary version of "Something Good" from the 1965 film The Sound of Music.

