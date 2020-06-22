VIDEO: DESCENDANTS Stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson Surprise Theatre Class on Zoom

Descendants stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson surprised the Leavenworth High Theatre Class cast on ZOOM during the first "reunion" since the students performed the on-stage production of "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" earlier this year. Cameron and Carson watch the class sing "Space Between" from Descendants 2!

Watch below!

In Descendants 3, Mal (Cameron), Evie (Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.

