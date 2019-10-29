VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Unites Four Evans with 'For Forever'

Article Pixel Oct. 29, 2019  

Performances begin today for Dear Evan Hansen in London, officially launching the fourth company to date.

To commemorate the occasion, check out a never-before-heard arrangement of "For Forever," performed by a quartet of Evans: Sam Tutty (London), Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway), Stephen Christopher Anthony (North American Tour), and Robert Markus (Toronto).

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

