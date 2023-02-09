Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Trailer

The film will be out in theaters on February 24 before a Netflix streaming release on March 10.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Cynthia Erivo joins Idris Elba in the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun. The film will be out in theaters on February 24 before a Netflix streaming release on March 10.

In Luther: The Fallen Sun - an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film - a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

The film also stars Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. The film is executive produced by Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier, and Priscilla Parish.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." Her performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet. She will next be seen as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande.

Watch the new trailer here:




