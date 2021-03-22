Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Colin O'Leary Lip Syncs LOVE NEVER DIES for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Birthday

The Broadway YouTube star is celebrating Lord Webber with a brand-new viral video.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Broadway YouTube lip sync sensation, Colin O'Leary, best known for musical theatre car rides with his mother, is celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's birthday with his take on the Phantom of the Opera sequel, Love Never Dies.

Learn more about Colin and his hysterical Broadway musical sketches here!

Colin O'Leary rose to prominence thanks to his hilarious and elaborate lip synced performances from musicals like Wicked, Phantom, Les Miserables, Cabaret and many more. Get a look at his original viral videos here!


