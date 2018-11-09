VIDEO: Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins Perform 'At the Beginning' On Stage at ANASTASIA

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

After Thursday night's performance of Anastasia, stars Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins gave a special performance of the beloved song "At the Beginning" from the 1997 animated film. Check out the video below!

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Anastasia is now in its second year on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

