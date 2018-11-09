ANASTASIA
VIDEO: Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins Perform 'At the Beginning' On Stage at ANASTASIA

Nov. 9, 2018  

After Thursday night's performance of Anastasia, stars Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins gave a special performance of the beloved song "At the Beginning" from the 1997 animated film. Check out the video below!

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Anastasia is now in its second year on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

