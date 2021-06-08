VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Surprises 12-Year-Old HAMILTON Fan in the Hospital With a Zoom Call

Christopher Jackson, one of the original stars of the musical Hamilton, recently surprised a 12-year-old Hamilton superfan with common immune variable deficiency during a Zoom call.

"I saw the name and everything just went still," said Louisa Christy. "Time had frozen itself."

Christy has been being treated for her disorder since she was a baby, but the pandemic really took a toll on her. She has treatments monthly for over 9 hours.

A child life specialist invited Christy to Story Time, which connects celebrities to kids in the hospital via Zoom call. Her mom said this has been a life-changing experience for her.

"When they pulled off what they did with Christopher Jackson, I can't even believe it," her mom said.

Watch the full story below, featuring clips from the Zoom call with Jackson.

In addition to Hamilton, Jackson's Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis, and The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Hamilton, Bronx Bombers, The Jammer, Lonely I'm Not, and In the Heights. Film/TV: Tracers, Afterlife, "Freestyle Love Supreme," "White Collar," "Oz," "Person of Interest," "Gossip Girl." Emmy-winning composer for "Sesame Street" and "The Electric Company." His solo album In the Name of Love is on iTunes.