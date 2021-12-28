VIDEO: Christine Pedi Plays Liza Minnelli in Tribute to Broadway's Understudies

Producer Tom D'Angora posted a video to his Facebook page celebrating the understudies of Broadway. The video, titled "At This Performance" stars Christine Pedi as Liza Minnelli, inserting herself into all of the currently running shows.

"We made this little video to celebrate the incredible work the understudies of Broadway are doing right now during these crazy times," D'Angora wrote in the caption of the video.

The video is edited by Michael Duling D'Angora.

