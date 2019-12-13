VIDEO: Check Out the Young Dayton Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS Reacting to the Movie Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he wanted to see footage of people reacting to the In Heights trailer... and the Dayton cast of Muse Machine's In The Heights did not disappoint!

All I want for Christmas is for you to post footage of your reactions when you watch the #InTheHeightsMovie trailer tomorrow. So proud and I can't wait for you to see. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2019

Check out the heartwarming video below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.





