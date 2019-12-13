IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
VIDEO: Check Out the Young Dayton Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS Reacting to the Movie Trailer

Dec. 13, 2019  

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he wanted to see footage of people reacting to the In Heights trailer... and the Dayton cast of Muse Machine's In The Heights did not disappoint!

Check out the heartwarming video below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

