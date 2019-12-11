VIDEO: Check Out Highlights From RED BUCKET FOLLIES 2019

Check out highlights from this year's Red Bucket Follies benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Video below!

Six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history. The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's performance by Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors) and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).

This year's top overall fundraising award went to the Hamilton - And Peggy tour, which raised an astounding $434,841. That tour also won the spring's top overall fundraising award at the Easter Bonnet Competition.

Borle, Groff, Warren and Watts also announced the judges' picks for best onstage presentations. Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish took top honors. In its number, the company added some chutzpah to the holiday season with the "Radio City Chanukah Spectacular." The keenly tuned parody, complete with Chanukah Harry, a dancing camel and a dreidel-infused Nutcracker, culminated in the glittering arrival of the high-kicking Menorah-kettes.



The runner-up was the company of The Great Society with a folk rendition of classic protest song "Keep Your Eyes on the Prize." Staying true to the play's political roots, the piece was adapted by cast members Marc Kudisch and Tramell Tillman. Interspersed through the motivating song were quotes from Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and others. The song ended with a resonant quote from Congressman Elijah Cummings, who challenged, shortly before his death this year, "In 2019, what did we do to keep our democracy intact?"





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You