VIDEO: Check Out Billy Hipkins' Award Winning Bonnets in the Latest Episode of FINISHING THE BONNET

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has created the series Finishing the Bonnet to give theater lovers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a Broadway bonnet.

In the latest episode, Billy Hipkins shares his favorite two bonnets from the more than 17 he has created for Broadway Cares' Easter Bonnet Competition.

