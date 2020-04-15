Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Check Out Billy Hipkins' Award Winning Bonnets in the Latest Episode of FINISHING THE BONNET
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has created the series Finishing the Bonnet to give theater lovers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a Broadway bonnet.
In the latest episode, Billy Hipkins shares his favorite two bonnets from the more than 17 he has created for Broadway Cares' Easter Bonnet Competition.
Take a look at the episode below!