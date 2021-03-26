VIDEO: Chandra Wilson Was on Broadway Before GREY'S ANATOMY

Chandra Wilson talks about her time on Broadway in "Caroline, or Change" and "Avenue Q" before getting cast in "Grey's Anatomy."

Wilson also played Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on Broadway in 2011.

