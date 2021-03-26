Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chandra Wilson Was on Broadway Before GREY'S ANATOMY

She starred in "Caroline, or Change" and "Avenue Q" before she was first cast on GREY'S.

Mar. 26, 2021  

Chandra Wilson talks about her time on Broadway in "Caroline, or Change" and "Avenue Q" before getting cast in "Grey's Anatomy."

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Wilson also played Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on Broadway in 2011.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

