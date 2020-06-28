Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Celebrate THE KING AND I Film's 64th Anniversary
The film version of the King and I, starring Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr was released 64 years ago today, on June 28th, 1956.
To celebrate the film's anniversary, let's take a look at some of The King and I's most iconic numbers!
One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Whistle a Happy Tune, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance? and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.
