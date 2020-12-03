VIDEO: Cast and Creatives of MOULIN ROUGE!, MEAN GIRLS and More Record a Song for Wine Country Following Wildfires
The song was written by Northwestern University composition student and local Napa resident, Libby Hatton with Mean Girls’ Natalie Tenenbaum.
Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer, Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), assembled Broadway creatives to write and record TAKE ME BACK, a song of hope for the Wine Country following the harrowing California wildfires. The song features Original Broadway Cast and Creative members of Moulin Rouge, Mean Girls, Kinky Boots, and Once. The artists also carry ties to the Wine Country having been featured at its various arts festivals including Bottlerock, Festival Napa Valley, Napa Film Festival and Napa's newest concert and wine series, Broadway & Vine. The song was written by Northwestern University composition student and local Napa resident, Libby Hatton with Mean Girls' Natalie Tenenbaum as part Broadway and Vine's Arts in Education mission. The song
Watch the video below!
The video and song can be streamed here: www.langfelder.com/broadwayandvine
