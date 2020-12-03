VIDEO: Cast and Creatives of MOULIN ROUGE!, MEAN GIRLS and More Record a Song for Wine Country Following Wildfires

Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer, Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), assembled Broadway creatives to write and record TAKE ME BACK, a song of hope for the Wine Country following the harrowing California wildfires. The song features Original Broadway Cast and Creative members of Moulin Rouge, Mean Girls, Kinky Boots, and Once. The artists also carry ties to the Wine Country having been featured at its various arts festivals including Bottlerock, Festival Napa Valley, Napa Film Festival and Napa's newest concert and wine series, Broadway & Vine. The song was written by Northwestern University composition student and local Napa resident, Libby Hatton with Mean Girls' Natalie Tenenbaum as part Broadway and Vine's Arts in Education mission. The song

Pairing the Best of Broadway with the Best of Wine Country, Broadway & Vine was launched in early 2020 by Broadway Producer and former Festival Napa Valley Executive Producer, Jacob Langfelder in partnership with Patrick Davila and Meadowood Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, CA. The concert and education series kicked off with performances at Meadowood in Napa Valley and Masterclasses at St. Helena High School. After the fires struck the area already challenged by the pandemic, Langfelder turned to his colleagues in the Broadway and live arts community to record a song of hope. Libby Hatton, a Northwestern University composition major and daughter to the proprietors at Napa's Arietta Wine, a label born with a passion for music, wrote TAKE ME BACK after mentoring sessions with Broadway creative and Festival Napa Valley alum, Natalie Tenenbaum. Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) who performed at the Meadowood launch concert, contributed vocals. Morgan Marcell (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge) who's Hamilton documentary The Eliza Project was featured at Napa Film Festival, choreographed and performed the video's dance. Percussion was recorded with Seve Sheldon from the Wild Ones (Bottlerock), and Strings with Andrew Nielson and Erikka Walsh (Once). The song was recorded by Sonoma native Quinn McCarthy at The Creamery Studio in NYC and mixed by Mendocino's Julian Pollack of Bridge + Water Productions. The video was edited by Andrew Nielson with Alexander Swickard, Director of Photography.

