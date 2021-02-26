VIDEO: Cast Members From THE LION KING, FROZEN, & ALADDIN on Broadway Celebrate Black History Month on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

This morning on Good Morning America, Broadway cast members from THE LION KING, ALADDIN and FROZEN came together for a performance of "They Live in You" and paid tribute to their Black Heroes for Black History Month.

Watch the performance below!

The featured performers are Brandon A. McCall, TyNia Brandon, L. Steven Taylor, Mason Reeves, Nteliseng Nkhela, and Olivia Donalson. "They Live in You" comes from the stage adaptation of "The Lion King."

Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its nine Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 59 Tony Awards®, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

In November 1997, Disney opened The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical. In its 20th smash year on Broadway, it has welcomed more than 90 million visitors worldwide to date, and can currently be seen in nine productions worldwide. Having played 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

"Aladdin" opened on Broadway in 2014, with a subsequent production opening on the West End in 2016. Their latest musical, "Frozen," opened on Broadway in 2018 and has officially closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.