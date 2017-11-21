VIDEO: Cady Huffman Stars in Will & Anthony Nunziata's 'The Gift Is You' Music Video

Nov. 21, 2017  

Will & Anthony Nunziata have just released a music video for their original song "The Gift Is You," featuring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Check it out below!

In April of 2016, Will & Anthony's Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Today, she is cancer-free. Shortly after her diagnosis the brothers decided to write a song with their co-writer Jeff Franzel - a song they premiered last year during two sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops.

"The Gift Is You"
Music & Lyrics by Jeff Franzel, Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata
Vocalists: Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata
Actors: Cady Huffman, Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata
Filmed, Edited, and Co-Directed by Peter Logue
Co-Directed by Will Nunziata

Download the song on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

