VIDEO: Cady Huffman Stars in Will & Anthony Nunziata's 'The Gift Is You' Music Video
Will & Anthony Nunziata have just released a music video for their original song "The Gift Is You," featuring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Check it out below!
In April of 2016, Will & Anthony's Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Today, she is cancer-free. Shortly after her diagnosis the brothers decided to write a song with their co-writer Jeff Franzel - a song they premiered last year during two sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops.
"The Gift Is You"
Music & Lyrics by Jeff Franzel, Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata
Vocalists: Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata
Actors: Cady Huffman, Anthony Nunziata, Will Nunziata
Filmed, Edited, and Co-Directed by Peter Logue
Co-Directed by Will Nunziata
Download the song on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.
Click Here to Watch the Video!