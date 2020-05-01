VIDEO: CHAINING ZERO Online Sessions Continue With Daniel Quadrino Singing 'They Will Remember'

Chaining Zero continues its series Chaining Zero Sessions, an online series release of songs from the new musical Chaining Zero sung by top Broadway and Nashville talent. The newest release is Broadway's Daniel Quadrino (Broadway: Wicked, Newsies; Nat'l Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; NBC's Peter Pan Live; Fly at La Jolla Playhouse) singing "They Will Remember", a passionate song about finding one's purpose in life, no matter the coat.

Watch below!

Additional Sessions that will be released over the next few weeks will include the talents of Stephen Christopher Anthony, Christine Dwyer, Rachel Potter, Brittnie Price, Emily Afton and Maya Sharpe, with more artists to be announced.

The music of Chaining Zero is written by Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin, who together are established singer/songwriters based in Nashville, TN. They've had numerous songs cut by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the US. The pair are responsible for writing or collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks. Jeffrey will also be seen on an upcoming episode of NBC's Songland where he wrote and performed a song for country star Martina McBride.

The book is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader.

The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan in October of last year, directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls).

Chaining Zero is a new musical with a story of a fixed point, where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect into one story of joy, terror and discovery. Stories of taking a path that isn't necessarily the most direct routing. Stories of strangers you might have already met. People looking for a new starting point, their Chaining Zero.





