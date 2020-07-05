Broadway Impact
VIDEO: CBS This Morning Explores The Globe Theatre to Find Out What it is Doing to Survive the Health Crisis

Jul. 5, 2020  

CBS This Morning did a segment yesterday on The Globe Theatre in London, and how it is at risk due to the health crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the future of many theaters in peril, and landmarks such as the replica of William Shakespeare's beloved Globe Theatre in London have not been spared from the consequences of lockdown orders. Imtiaz Tyab visits the world-renowned stage to see how it is determined to survive.

Watch the full segment below!


