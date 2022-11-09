Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: CATS Tour Star Tayler Harris Performs 'Memory' On THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Hudson portrayed the character "Grizabella" in the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster musical.

Nov. 09, 2022  

It was a meeting of the Grizabella's today on The Jennifer Hudson Show as the Academy Award-winner welcomed Tayler Harris, star of the national tour of CATS, for a purrformance of the iconic song, "Memory" and a quick chat!

Check out Tayler's visit with Jennifer below!

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Andrew Lloyed Webber's blockbuster musical is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year, the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Tayler just graduated with her BFA in musical theater at Western Carolina University. Her regional credits include Sister Act, Beauty And The Beast, To Kill A Mockingbird (Millbrook Playhouse), and Jesus in Godspell (Prima Theatre).

VIDEO: CATS Tour Star Tayler Harris Performs 'Memory' On THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories
Actors Equity Presents Special ACCA Award Honoring Broadway Chorus Members Photo
Actors' Equity Presents Special ACCA Award Honoring Broadway Chorus Members
Actors' Equity Association has presented a special ACCA Award honoring the resilience of the chorus during the pandemic during a ceremony marking the reopening of Equity's New York City Audition Center.
WALKING WITH GHOSTS to Play Final Broadway Performance This Month Photo
WALKING WITH GHOSTS to Play Final Broadway Performance This Month
The final performance for renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne’s acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts will be on Sunday, November 20. Adapted from Byrne’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts is directed by Lonny Price and is playing at the Music Box Theatre.
A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK to Have Industry Presentation Photo
A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK to Have Industry Presentation
Following productions in both Boston and London, Ken Urban’s play A Guide For The Homesick will have an industry presentation directed by Shira Milikowsky and executive produced by David Norwood on November 17, 2022.
Wade, Union & RuPaul Join AIN’T NO MO’ as Co-Producers Photo
Wade, Union & RuPaul Join AIN’T NO MO’ as Co-Producers
NBA champion, producer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union and drag queen star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the Broadway production Ain’t No Mo’. 

More Hot Stories For You


Gabriel Byrne's WALKING WITH GHOSTS to Play Final Broadway Performance This MonthGabriel Byrne's WALKING WITH GHOSTS to Play Final Broadway Performance This Month
November 9, 2022

The final performance for renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne’s acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts will be on Sunday, November 20. Adapted from Byrne’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts is directed by Lonny Price and is playing at the Music Box Theatre.
Mckinley Belcher III & Miles G. Jackson to Star in Industry Presentation of A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICKMckinley Belcher III & Miles G. Jackson to Star in Industry Presentation of A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK
November 9, 2022

Following productions in both Boston and London, Ken Urban’s play A Guide For The Homesick will have an industry presentation directed by Shira Milikowsky and executive produced by David Norwood on November 17, 2022.
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & RuPaul Join AIN'T NO MO' as Co-ProducersDwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & RuPaul Join AIN'T NO MO' as Co-Producers
November 9, 2022

NBA champion, producer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union and drag queen star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the Broadway production Ain’t No Mo’. 
Lisa Fishman & Michael Nigro Complete the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in YiddishLisa Fishman & Michael Nigro Complete the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
November 9, 2022

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced final casting for their seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. 
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released - Watch the Music Video for 'Better' Now!KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released - Watch the Music Video for 'Better' Now!
November 9, 2022

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for a cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo to be released later this season. Watch the music video for the song “Better” – featuring Bonnie Milligan and the cast of the show here!