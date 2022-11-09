VIDEO: CATS Tour Star Tayler Harris Performs 'Memory' On THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

It was a meeting of the Grizabella's today on The Jennifer Hudson Show as the Academy Award-winner welcomed Tayler Harris, star of the national tour of CATS, for a purrformance of the iconic song, "Memory" and a quick chat!

Check out Tayler's visit with Jennifer below!

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Andrew Lloyed Webber's blockbuster musical is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.



The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year, the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Tayler just graduated with her BFA in musical theater at Western Carolina University. Her regional credits include Sister Act, Beauty And The Beast, To Kill A Mockingbird (Millbrook Playhouse), and Jesus in Godspell (Prima Theatre).