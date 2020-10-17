VIDEO: Broadway Stars From HAMILTON, LES MISERABLES, and More Want You to Make a Plan to Vote

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song is a parody of 'Puttin' On The Ritz'!

Deborah Grausman (Producer/Director/Lyricist) has collaborated with her Broadway colleagues to create a super fun, upbeat get-out-the-vote parody PSA called "Make a Plan to Vote."

The song is a parody of Puttin' On the Ritz, with original music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.

Chock full of Broadway performers from Hamilton, The Prom, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, West Side Story, and MANY more, this video will bring a smile to your face and get your toes tapping!

Featured stars include Carolyn Berliner, Lamont Brown, Gabi Campo, Alex Drost, Deborah Grausman, Kearran Giovanni, Tamar Greene, Satomi Hofmann, Lauren Jelencovich, Lesley M. Klose, Josh Lamon, Scott T. Leiendecker, Lucy Panush, Martavius Parrish, Felicity Stiverson, Rena Strober, Violet Tinnirello, Jared Trudeau, Emily Smyth Vartanian, and Meghan Wilmott.

The creative team includes Deborah Grausman (Producer/Director/Lyricist), Satomi Hofmann (Music Director), Scott Leiendecker (choreographer), and Meghan Wilmott (Editor).

