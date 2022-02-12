VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Black Excellence with 6th Annual Black History Month Show

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions celebrated its 6th Annual Black History Month Show on February 17, co-hosted by Ben Cameron & Imari Hardon, in celebration of Black excellence, impact, influence and legacy on Broadway and beyond. The stellar group of performers included Brittney Mack (Six), Antoine Smith (MJ The Musical), Anastasia Talley (Girl From the North Country), Zonya Love (The Color Purple), Anthony Murphy (Diana), Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King), Wonu Ogunfowora (A Bronx Tale), DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime), Nyla Watson (Waitress) and vocalists Skylar Gamble and Shaq Hester.

Broadway Sessions is an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.