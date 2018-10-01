VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Shares Their Take on THE BAND'S VISIT Anthem 'Answer Me'

Tony and Grammy award-nominated Michael McElroy and BIV launch Season Two of "Broadway Our Way" with "Answer Me" from the musical The Band's Visit, music and lyrics by Tony award winner David Yazbek (Full Monty; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown).

With an introduction by Mr. Yazbek, this haunting and pleading performance features the entire BIV choir. The arrangement is by Mr. McElroy, piano arrangement by Mr. McElroy and Joseph Joubert, and orchestration by Isaac Harlan.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) is a Grammy-nominated choir whose mission is to provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and The Arts. Founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir, BIV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that presents numerous solo concerts each year and has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, STING, Jason Mraz, Mariah Carey, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter. Additionally, BIV has been featured on "The Today Show", "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss America Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", "Late Night" with David Letterman, among others. They have also played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall. Their work can be enjoyed on "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" (Grammy-nomination) and "Great Joy II: Around the World", along with their web series, "Broadway Our Way", on YouTube. Each year BIV works with countless numbers of young people, and has provided innovative programs for organizations such as Covenant House and Ronald MacDonald House. For more information - and for ways to DONATE - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

