VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes A Full Recovery From COVID-19
A few weeks ago Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell informed his fan base that he had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. After several updates on his condition, we are happy to report that Stokes has made a full recovery from the virus!
He posted the very happy news today on social media.
Check out a message from Stokes here:
I'm 100% well now! Thanks for all the good wishes, prayers and vibes! pic.twitter.com/8vGUDe4F2Q- Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 10, 2020
Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund.
As a board member of Americans for the Arts he enthusiastically supports and promotes the value of the arts in our lives. An extremely versatile singer, Stokes has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House.
He just completed a run of The Light In The Piazza starring with Renee Fleming at the L.A. Opera. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his newest release, Plays With Music.
