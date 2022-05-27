VIDEO: Blair Underwood Reveals He Wants to Do a Broadway Musical on LIVE

During an interview on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan, Blair Underwood revealed that he would like to return to Broadway, possibly in a musical.

"I don't sing ... But, you know what, sometimes you can kind of talk through songs and I did. I went to college for musical theatre. I can carry a tune."

Underwood, who graudated from the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama for musical theatre, went on to reveal that he would love to do a "musical on film" before he's "too old to do it."

Underwood also spoke about his Broadway debut as Stanley Kowalski in the 2012 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.

"My first time on Broadway was A Streetcar Named Desire and it's tough and I was in the shadow of everybody, like Marlon Brando," Underwood stated. "You know, you're always gonna be compared. Beanie [Feldstein]'s been compared to Barbra Streisand, it's unfair. But she was wonderful. The show was wonderful."

Underwood was last seen on Broadway as Captain Richard Davenport in Roundabout Theatre Company's A Soldier's Play. He also played the title role in Encores! City Center's 2005 produciton of Purlie.

He may be best known as Jonathan Rollins on the NBC legal drama L.A. Law, which he played for seven years. He has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, three NAACP Image Awards and one Grammy Award. In recent years, he has appeared as Andrew Garner on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The New Adventures of Old Christine, Dirty Sexy Money and In Treatment, NBC's The Event., and ABC's Quantico.

Watch the new interview clip here: