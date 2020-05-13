VIDEO: Billy Stritch, Dixie Longate and More Featured in Donnie Kehr's 'New York City Strong'

Broadway and Television veteran Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, House of Cards, The Who's TOMMY) is no stranger when it comes to raising money. Kehr is the co-founder of The PATH Fund Inc, and creator of the annual Rockers On Broadway benefit concert series. Kehr has written and produced a new song "New York City Strong" which is an anthem for New York City's Essential Workers, First Responders and Frontline Workers. This is the first single from his up and coming album entitled "Beautiful Strange" scheduled to be released this summer.

Kehr took to social media last week challenging New Yorkers to join in honoring our Essential Workers, First Responders and Front Line Workers with the "NEW YORK CITY STRONG - VIDEO CHALLENGE". Kehr asked people to record themselves singing the chorus of his new anthem. He encouraged everyone to join in and says "even if you're not a singer, then do your best." All the videos have been edited into the music video for the debut of his new single "New York City Strong" available today on iTunes, YouTube and everywhere you can buy music.

Many from the Broadway community along with Hollywood A-Listers and Major League Baseball, have accepted Kehr's challenge as they join hundreds of fans from across the country in raising money for our essential workers and first responders. Those who have accepted Kehr's challenge includes Jen Perry (Kinky Boots), Billy Stritch (Minnelli on Minnelli), Drama Desk Nominee Dixie Longate, host of Made in America and 2014 Miss America Nina Davuluri, SAG Award-nominee Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie), creator and producer of the Emmy-winning HBO series Entourage Doug Ellin, joined by his fellow cast member three time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kevin Dillon. The responses didn't stop there as the Major League team that holds the record for 27 World Series Championships, the New York Yankees and like any good rivalry, the New York Mets were represented by 2019 Rookie of the Year Peter Alonso and two-time defending Cy Young Award Winner Jacob deGrom.

To purchase "New York City Strong" or make a tax deductible donation, go to https://thepathfund.org.





