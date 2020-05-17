VIDEO: Billy Porter, Tamara Tunie and More Drop in to Carnegie Mellon's Conferral of Degrees Virtual Ceremony
Billy Porter, Tamara Tunie, Ted Danson, Ming-Na Wen and other famous Carnegie Mellon university alumni popped into CMU's virtual conferral of degrees.
The virtual ceremony includes speeches from CMU's president, students and appearances by various alumni.
Check out the videos below!
Below is the full list of alumni who participated today:
Ted Danson (A'72)
Actor, Ocean Advocate
David Tepper (MBA'82)
CMU Trustee
President and Founder, Appaloosa L.P.
Leslie Odom Jr (A'03)
Tony and Grammy Award Winning performer
Tamara Tunie (A'81)
Actor, Producer, Director, Entertainment Consultant
Keith Block (DC'84, HNZ'84)
CMU Trustee
Former Co-CEO, Salesforce
Ming-Na Wen (A'86)
Actor and Disney Legend
Matt Rogers (E'04, E'05)
Founder, Incite.org
Susie Lee (DC'89, HNZ'90)
US House of Representatives, Nevada's 3rd District
Carmen Yulin Cruz (HNZ'86)
Mayor of San Juan
Larry Jennings (S'84, TPR'87)
CMU Trustee
Senior Managing Director, ValStone Partners, LLC
Luis Von Ahn (CS'03, CS'05)
CEO and Co-Founder, Duolingo, Inc.
Brian Olsavsky (TPR'89)
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Amazon
Billy Porter (Arts, 2001)
Actor
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Stage & Film Stars Kristin Chenoweth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrea Martin & More Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't ... (read more)
CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the Tony Awards on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, ... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes b... (read more)