VIDEO: Billy Porter, Tamara Tunie and More Drop in to Carnegie Mellon's Conferral of Degrees Virtual Ceremony

Billy Porter, Tamara Tunie, Ted Danson, Ming-Na Wen and other famous Carnegie Mellon university alumni popped into CMU's virtual conferral of degrees.

The virtual ceremony includes speeches from CMU's president, students and appearances by various alumni.

Check out the videos below!

Below is the full list of alumni who participated today:

Ted Danson (A'72)

Actor, Ocean Advocate

David Tepper (MBA'82)

CMU Trustee

President and Founder, Appaloosa L.P.

Leslie Odom Jr (A'03)

Tony and Grammy Award Winning performer

Tamara Tunie (A'81)

Actor, Producer, Director, Entertainment Consultant

Keith Block (DC'84, HNZ'84)

CMU Trustee

Former Co-CEO, Salesforce

Ming-Na Wen (A'86)

Actor and Disney Legend

Matt Rogers (E'04, E'05)

Founder, Incite.org

Susie Lee (DC'89, HNZ'90)

US House of Representatives, Nevada's 3rd District

Carmen Yulin Cruz (HNZ'86)

Mayor of San Juan

Larry Jennings (S'84, TPR'87)

CMU Trustee

Senior Managing Director, ValStone Partners, LLC

Luis Von Ahn (CS'03, CS'05)

CEO and Co-Founder, Duolingo, Inc.

Brian Olsavsky (TPR'89)

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Amazon

Billy Porter (Arts, 2001)

Actor





