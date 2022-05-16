VIDEO: Billy Crystal Discusses Embracing His Age in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on THE VEIW

Billy Crystal sat down on The View this morning to discuss his Tony-Nominated performance in Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway.

"I'm very proud of the fact that at the age of 74, I made my musical comedy debut ... When we did the film, I needed five hours of makeup, at least, every day. And now I just show up," Crystal joked.

Crystal also discussed the importance of his four grandchildren attending the production's opening night.

"It was truly spectacular but I kept thinking of the fact from where I started and now these kids who have never seen me live before onstage ... and especially this character, that embraces my age now, this is who I am, I kept getting teary during the day thinking about them."

In the musical, Crystal reprises his role of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

The musical, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre, also stars Randy Graff, Shoshana Bean, David Paymer, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzale), Mylinda Hull, Stephen DeRosa, Henry Gainza, Tari Kelly and Tatiana Wechsler.

Mr. Saturday Night was recently nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel), Best Actor in a Musical (Billy Crystal), Best Score (Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green), and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean).

Watch the new interview here: