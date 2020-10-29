VIDEO: Bette Midler Shares Her HOCUS POCUS Fake Teeth on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Bette Midler talks about the success of her 1993 film Hocus Pocus.

Bette Midler talks about the success of her 1993 film Hocus Pocus, explains how it felt to act with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy again in the Hocus Pocus Hulaween reunion and reveals whether or not her character Winifred's fake teeth will make an appearance at the event.

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and even then, she understood the importance of doing matinees. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

