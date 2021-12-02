VIDEO: Behind-the-Scenes of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS

Go behind the scenes of Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas with stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Mary Steenburgen, Alice Lee and more! The new holiday film is now streaming on Roku.

Watch the new behind-the-scenes featurette below!

In her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. The film, created by Austin Winsberg, picks up where season two left off, continuing Zoey's journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between.

Golden Globe® nominated Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters (nominated for an Emmy® for her performance in the series), will all reprise their roles, bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show.