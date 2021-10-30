Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of BCEFA's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE SANDERSON VARIANT

The concert is available to stream through this weekend.

Oct. 30, 2021  

Broaday Cares/Equity Fights AIDS takes you on a behind-the-scenes look at their fan favorite Halloween concert/party livestream. The event, live streamed on October 28th, was a Halloween party for the books. Hosted by and starring Jay Armstrong Johnson, the concert joins everyone's favorite band of witches, the Sanderson Sisters, with some of pop culture's most iconic villains, for a night of spooktacular adventure.

The concert is available to stream on-demand until November 1. More information can be found here.

Watch the behind the scenes video below.

