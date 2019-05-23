VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Shares What Makes Her Pre-Show Ritual Different From Olivia Wilde's

May. 23, 2019  

Beanie Feldstein was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about her new film Booksmart. During the interview, Feldstein talks about Booksmart, describes the film's parallels to Superbad and tells the story of when she first met Olivia Wilde.

Feldstein also shared the differences between her pre-show ritual and Olivia Wilde's: "I was doing "Hello, Dolly!" and she was doing "1984," and it was like right before our shows, like an hour. And I was sitting there like a grandma with my little like, hot water and honey, and she had like six shots of espresso."

Watch the interview below!

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Feldstein is an American actress, best known for her role in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and for her performance in Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird (2017). In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Shares What Makes Her Pre-Show Ritual Different From Olivia Wilde's
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Pentatonix Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'
  • VIDEO: The Crawley Family is Back in Trailer for the DOWTOWN ABBEY Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Lea Salonga Sing ALADDIN with CRAZY EX- GIRLFRIEND Star!
  • VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Yelled at an Audience Member Who Fell Asleep During TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: New MEAN GIRLS Cast Members And Original Faves Get Fetch In Latest Footage!
  • VIDEO: Listen to Naomi Scott Sing the New Song 'Speechless' in Disney's ALADDIN

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup