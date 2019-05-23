VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Shares What Makes Her Pre-Show Ritual Different From Olivia Wilde's

Beanie Feldstein was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about her new film Booksmart. During the interview, Feldstein talks about Booksmart, describes the film's parallels to Superbad and tells the story of when she first met Olivia Wilde.

Feldstein also shared the differences between her pre-show ritual and Olivia Wilde's: "I was doing "Hello, Dolly!" and she was doing "1984," and it was like right before our shows, like an hour. And I was sitting there like a grandma with my little like, hot water and honey, and she had like six shots of espresso."

Watch the interview below!

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Feldstein is an American actress, best known for her role in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and for her performance in Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird (2017). In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You