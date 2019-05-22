VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Met BOOKSMART Director Olivia Wilde at Anna Wintour's Tonys Party

Beanie Feldstein was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her upcoming film, "Booksmart" that she stars in alongside KAITLYN DEVER and Noah Galvin.

During the interview, Feldstein reveals how she ended up cast in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut comedy, why she couldn't get her mom out of her head for a big one-take fight scene, and what it was like meeting her icon, Lisa Kudrow, on set.

Watch the interview below!

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Feldstein is an American actress, best known for her role in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and for her performance in Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird (2017). In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





