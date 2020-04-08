Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Barrett Wilbert Weed, Wesley Taylor, and More in New Kander & Ebb Themed SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE! Video

In this new Signature Strong Live! video, Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner chats with some of the stars who appeared in many of Signature's critically acclaimed Kander & Ebb productions.

Stars included in this video are Barrett Wilbert Weed (CABARET), Eleasha Gamble (FIRST YOU DREAM), Felicia Curry (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS) and Wesley Taylor (CABARET).

Watch the full video below!

Signature is asking viewers for donations during this hard time. To donate to the company, visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.

