VIDEO: BEAUTIFUL Celebrates International Day of Friendship With 'You've Got a Friend' Music Video

The hit musical Beautiful is celebrating International Day of Friendship with a special music video for the production's iconic song 'You've Got a Friend' featuring cast members from the show around the world, as well as the woman who inspired it all: Carole King. Check out the full video below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Beautiful will end its run at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 27th, 2019 after 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history.

Three-time Grammy Award nominated singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton is currently starring as Carole King, while Evan Todd plays Gerry Goffin. Also leading the company are Jessica Keenan Wynn and Ben Jacoby as Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Liz Larsen is currently playing King's mother Genie Klein, a role which she originated on Broadway.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, BEAUTIFUL features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. The show recently celebrated its fifth anniversary on Broadway at the Stephen SondheimTheatre (125 West 43 Street), where it has broken all box office records and is the highest grossing production in the Theatre's history.

BEAUTIFUL has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.





