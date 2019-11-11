VIDEO: BANDSTAND National Tour Salutes Veterans In Celebration Of Veterans Day

Ain't we proud! The national tour cast of the Tony-winning musical Bandstand are saluting our veterans in celebration of Veterans Day. Check out the video below to see the heartfelt message from Zack Zaromatidis, Jennifer Elizabeth Smith, and more!

Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

The national tour cast stars Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. They are joined by Roxy York (Mrs. June Adams), Rob Clove (Jimmy Campbell), Benjamin Powell (Davy Zlatic), Scott Bell (Nick Radel), Louis Jannuzzi III (Wayne Wright), and Jonmichael Tarleton (Johnny Simpson).

The cast also includes Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan, and Cameron Turner.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Bandstand can be found HERE.





