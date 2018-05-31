VIDEO: Attend a Meeting of the Tituss Burgess Fan Club to Celebrate the Return of KIMMY SCHMIDT

The first six episodes of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT season four launched yesterday, May 30, 2018, and there has been no shortage of celebrating. For a truly unique experience, grab a bottle of pinot noir and kick off the premiere with the Tituss Burgess Fan Club!

The Tituss Burgess Fan Club is written and directed by Stanley Martin, an aspiring LGBT Comedic Writer and an ensemble member of Broadway's ALADDIN. It features Genie standbys Juwan Alan Crawley and Deonté Warren as well as Brett Tubbs, Jayson Kerr and Lauren Rathbun as Imitation Kimmy Schmidt. Videographer and edited by Red Gaskell, assistant directed by Katie Terza, script supervisor Meghan Abel.

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the three-time Emmy-nominated "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" follows Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) as she continues to adjust to the 21st century and learn more about who she really is. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess); her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski); and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane). Show creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner. UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is from Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

