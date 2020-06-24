VIDEO: Apple Debuts Official Trailer for LITTLE VOICE From J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles

On the heels of the release of the "Little Voice" original series theme song by Sara Bareilles, Apple today revealed the official trailer for the highly-anticipated new drama series from J.J. Abrams and the award-winning team behind the global hit musical "Waitress," Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Watch the trailer below!

"Little Voice" is a half-hour coming-of-age drama series that features new, original music from Grammy-winner and Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and marks her first foray into television.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Following her breakout role as Simone Davis in Lee Daniels' series "Star," O'Grady makes her return to television in "Little Voice," and stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

"Little Voice" is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode.

The new series will premiere around the world on July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+ and new episode will premiere weekly, every Friday.

"Little Voice" will debut alongside a growing slate of series and films premiering this summer on Apple TV+ including documentary film "Dads" from director Bryce Dallas Howard; "Greyhound," an inspiring, action-packed film starring and written by Tom Hanks; "Greatness Code," a new docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; and "Ted Lasso," a new comedy series starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis.

