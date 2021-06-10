VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Explains Why the World Needs IN THE HEIGHTS- Out Today!

Lights up on Washington Heights! Today is the day that the world gets to experience the magic of Jon M. Chu's big screen adaptation of In the Heights. Anthony Ramos, who leads the film as Usnavi, is playing a role made famous on Broadway by the show's creator (and his past Hamilton co-star) Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"[In the Heights] is a story that is so familiar to me," explained Ramos. "These characters are familiar to me... they remind me of people I grew up with. They remind me of people from my neighborhood. The music- the pulse of Washington Heights- is a reflection of so many Latinos not just in New York, but around the world."

The film means a lot to Ramos."This movie is a gift to the little kid in me who never saw characters like this in a major motion picture, let alone in a musical. This movie means a lot to me."

You can catch In the Heights in theatres and on HBO Max starting today, June 10. Until you do, catch up with Ramos and hear more behind-the-scenes stories with BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview below!