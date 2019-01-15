VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Tells Kimmel About Her Theatre Roots at the Paper Mill Playhouse

On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anne Hathway sat down with Kimmel to talk about her start as an actor. During the interview, Hathaway talks about her first headshot, her classes at the Paper Mill Playhouse and she even breaks into song!

Watch the video below!

Paper Mill Playhouse, a not-for-profit arts organization under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the country's leading regional theaters. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Paper Mill Playhouse's 80th Anniversary's currently presents the world-premiere musical My Very Own British Invasion (January 31-March 3), directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. The 1960s British music scene comes to life with songs from Herman's Hermits, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Petula Clark, The Moody Blues, and other legendary bands of the era. The spring brings the East Coast premiere of Benny & Joon (April 4-May 5). Based on the 1993 film that starred Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson, this new musical is a smart, funny, tender-hearted celebration of love: between children and parents; romantic partners; friends; but, most of all, siblings. The final production of the season, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (May 29-June 30), an international sensation that has played to more than 35 million people in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus additional gems by Menken and Tim Rice. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2018-2019 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.

