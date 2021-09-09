VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Takes Center Stage in CBS Fall Preview Musical Opening Number

CBS has just shared the opening number to their fall preview, led by Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford! In the dazzling opening, Ashford is joined by her fellow CBS stars Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Iain Armitage and Annie Potts (Young Sheldon), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal) and Amanda Kloots (The Talk).

The CBS Fall Preview airs Thursday, September 9 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Check out the video below!

The preview was directed by Jake Wilson, composed by Adam Watcher (War Paint, Allegiance, Finding Neverland, and The Addams Family) and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice).

Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress perhaps best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in the revival of You Can't Take It with You opposite James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne.

Ashford currently stars on the CBS show B Positive as Gina.