VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'I Want a Friend' For the 2020 Game Changers Virtual Gala

Anika Noni Rose closed out the Game Changers Virtual Gala with "I Want a Friend."

The lyrics were written by then 10-year old Doris for her play in The 52nd Street Project's Playmaking production from last December.

Composition, Arrangement, and Production by Avi Amon. Background Vocals by Jessica Carvo. Video editing and final production by Noël Mihalow and Prime Films.

This song is part of the 2020 Game Changers Virtual Gala for The 52nd Street Project.

